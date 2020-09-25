Mick Fleetwood Releases Apt Video for ‘These Strange Times’

Mick Fleetwood has released a new recording and video for “These Strange Times,” as part of his Da*da*ism project.

Originally released on Fleetwood Mac’s 16th studio album Time in 1995, “These Strange Times” was rerecorded by Fleetwood with the addition of a sample of “Albatross,” the classic Peter Green-era Fleetwood Mac track, to the last 30 seconds of the song. The rerecorded “These Strange Times” comes with an eight-minute video that traverses the globe, channeling the Earth and human life’s beauties while acknowledging the current struggles (Covid-19, racial injustice, poverty) faced by people around the world.

In a statement, Fleetwood says that the new single and its artwork was inspired by an 18th-century painting depicting human struggle. “The project is about the energy of choice, of deciding if you want to be a part of the dark or the light when push comes to shove, which seems very apropos at this moment in history,” he said in a statement. “It’s about how you read things, which is very important today. Everyone needs to be carefully paying attention to the information coming our way. There is subtext to everything and we need to be aware of that. When I first encountered the painting that inspired the photoshoot, it was a soul-searching exercise that I was driven to do but I didn’t know when would be the time to release it. Now I know why: the when is now.”