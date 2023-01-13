Mick Fleetwood Shares Eulogy for Christine McVie: ‘We All Miss Her’

Earlier this week, some key members of Fleetwood Mac — including Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham — gathered to commemorate the life of Christine McVie at a memorial service in Malibu. On Thursday, Mick Fleetwood shared the eulogy he wrote for the occasion on Instagram.

Fleetwood described the moment as a “beautiful tribute to a wonderful woman” and shared a poem he wrote shortly after her death.

“This is a day where my dear, sweet friend Christine McVie has taken flight. And left us Earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘songbird.’ Reminding one and all that love i all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us,” he wrote. “Part of my heart has flown away today… I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound… they fly to me.“

McVie died on Nov. 30 at age 79 at a local hospital “following a short illness.”

Mick Fleetwood’s eulogy for Christine McVie

Thank you for coming today as we celebrate the incredible life of our sweet Christine. So when we first learned that we might be losing Christine, there was an immediate coming together of everyone in the band and the Fleetwood Mac family with the hope and possibility that we would not lose Chris.

And now since the loss of Christine, we are still trying to come to terms with the fact that she has really flown away.

In this moment in time, we celebrate her life, all together here to help with our healing.

I’ve been blessed to be a part of a family that created a safe space for Chris and the band’s music to unfold. I am extremely honored for her to have been in my family’s life for over 55 years. Amy, Lucy, Ruby, and Tessa, my four beautiful daughters and extended family grew up sharing life with Christine. We all love and miss her so much already.

The other day when John and I were sitting together and not knowing how to come to terms with the loss of christine, I blundered into a powerful word: I said, “John, it’s the enormity of it all!” Editor’s picks

The enormity of our loss, the enormity of her passion, the enormity of her talents, and her unshakable sense of grace in the way she handled life’s challenges.

I think she would have been truly amazed at all the attention and celebrations of her music around the world and in total disbelief at the fact they were closing down sporting events to pay tribute to her. but that was our Christine, she was a North Country Girl from beginning to end never caring about the fluff. Again, it was our Christina who gifted so much to millions around the world.

She is being remembered everywhere. Just as her song says, “I want to be with you everywhere,” and she is.

It’s with a sense of gratitude and thanks to the Fleetwood Mac family that we are a part of… and losing such a magical component has sparked a celebration of what Christine means to us. We all miss her as a family member, as a friend, an artist, a performer, and God knows, a writer of excellence. And those years sharing life together will always be remembered.