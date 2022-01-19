Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood to Produce Music Drama Series for Fox

Mick Fleetwood will executive produce a music drama series, 13 Songs, currently in development at Fox.

The Fleetwood Mac co-founder has been tapped to lend his insight and musical voice to the series, which follows a fictional rock legend named Jasper Jones who is given just months to live after a terminal cancer diagnosis. As a final love letter to his fans, Jones reconnects with his band, The Grift, to write and record 13 final songs and leave his mark on the world forever.

The series was written by Will Reiser and Jonathan Prince, and will be directed by Jonathan Levine, who helmed Nine Perfect Strangers.

Fleetwood Mac ended their last world tour in November 2019 — the band’s first since parting ways with Lindsey Buckingham. Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers stepped in for Buckingham.

Last March, Fleetwood told Rolling Stone he was open to the original Fleetwood Mac lineup reuniting down the road.

“My vision of things happening in the future is really far-reaching,” Fleetwood said. “Would I love to think that [reunion] could happen? Yeah. I’d love to think that all of us could be healed, and also respect the people who are in the band, Neil Finn and Michael Campbell.”

In 2020, Fleetwood Mac unveiled a massive box set, Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974, celebrating their early years as a band.