Mick Fleetwood Loses Hawaii Restaurant to Destructive Wildfires on Maui

Mick Fleetwood is among the many people suffering during the expansive wildfires currently sweeping Maui. The Fleetwood Mac drummer and co-founder shared that his restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front Street, is one of the buildings that has burned down.

“Maui and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades,” Fleetwood wrote on Instagram. “This is a devastating moment for Maui and many are suffering unimaginable loss. Fleetwood’s on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members.”

He continued, “On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come.”

Olivia Harrison was one of the numerous people who commented on the post, writing, “Been thinking of you all day and glad to hear you are safe. It’s devastating. A huge chunk of my heart belongs to Maui. I’m gutted too. Sorry for the loss of your very cool space but alas we know this is bigger than all of us.”

Fleetwood opened the restaurant back in 2012. Its logo featured an illustration of him from the cover of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album Rumours.

Jason Momoa, a native of Hawaii, also recently commented on the disaster. “We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires,” he shared on Instagram. The actor included a donation link in his post.

At least 55 people have died in the wildfires, which destroyed Maui's Lahaina Town, a tourism hub and historic whaling village. Numerous people are still missing, although officials are uncertain of the exact number. The fires are not yet contained.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a disaster declaration for Hawaii and “ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires,” according to the White House. This includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and programs to help with recovery from the fires.

“Our prayers are with the people of Hawaii, but not just our prayers, every asset we have will be available to them,” Biden said while speaking at an event in Utah. “They’ve seen their homes, their businesses destroyed and some have lost loved ones and it’s not over yet.”