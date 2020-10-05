 Watch Mick Fleetwood Drink Cranberry Juice and Lip-Sync to 'Dreams' - Rolling Stone
Watch Mick Fleetwood Drink Cranberry Juice and Lip-Sync to ‘Dreams’

Legendary musician joins TikTok to recreate viral video that put the Rumours track back on the charts

Mick Fleetwood, of Fleetwood Mac, arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Mick Fleetwood made our "Dreams" come true when he recreated a massively viral TikTok that catapulted the 1977 Fleetwood Mac song up the RS Charts last week. The song hit Number 29 on the RS 100.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Mick Fleetwood made our “Dreams” come true when he recreated a massively viral TikTok that catapulted the 1977 Fleetwood Mac song up the RS Charts last week. The song hit Number 29 on the RS 100.

The TikTok in question was created by user Nathan Apodaca (a.k.a. doggface208) and featured the man skateboarding and drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry Juice to the Rumours track. The band shared the video on September 26th, writing, simply, “We love this!”

@mickfleetwood

@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. #Dreams #CranberryDreams #FleetwoodMac

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood’s version of the TikTok (he seems to have joined the platform for this very purpose) features the musician basically recreating the original, with some very chill lip-syncing. It is unclear whether or not he is skateboarding. In a world full of rampant nonsense, this little bit of silliness is a welcome respite. The OG video has more than 23 million views, while Fleetwood’s is gaining rapidly with 2.6 million.

Fleetwood most recently released a new recording and video for “These Strange Times” as part of his Da*da*ism project. “The project is about the energy of choice, of deciding if you want to be a part of the dark or the light when push comes to shove, which seems very apropos at this moment in history,” he said in a statement.

This past summer, Fleetwood Mac guitarist and co-founder Peter Green died at the age of 73. “For me, and every past and present member of Fleetwood Mac, losing Peter Green is monumental!” Fleetwood wrote in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Peter was the man who started the band Fleetwood Mac along with myself, John McVie, and Jeremy Spencer. No one has ever stepped into the ranks of Fleetwood Mac without a reverence for Peter Green and his talent, and to the fact that music should shine bright and always be delivered with uncompromising passion!!!”

