See Mick Fleetwood Honor Peter Green With David Gilmour, Steven Tyler, Neil Finn

Mick Fleetwood honored Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green with a star-studded concert at London Palladium on Tuesday, which benefited Teenage Cancer Trust. The show included appearances by David Gilmour, Steven Tyler, Neil Finn, Pete Townshend, Billy Gibbons, Christine McVie, Bill Wyman, Kirk Hammett, and Noel Gallagher among other luminaries.

“The concert is a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music,” Fleetwood said in a statement. “Peter was my greatest mentor and it gives me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I am honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician.”

Fan footage from the event featured Neil Finn performing “Man of the World,” Steven Tyler and Billy Gibbons teaming for “Oh Well,” Gilmour performing during “Oh Well (Part 2)” and “Albatross,” and an all-star rendition of “Shake Your Money Maker” closed the night.

Prior to their “Albatross” performance, Fleetwood shared a story about trying to stay awake while on the road back from a gig and he heard the Beatles being interviewed on the radio after Abbey Road came out. “This is where we do our ‘Albatross’ thing, like Fleetwood Mac,” one of them said, according to Fleetwood. “And that woke the hell out of me [and the rest of the band] … So, our minds were truly blown … To know that this floating, lovely song had inspired just a little bit of something so precious as the band who was talking on the radio,” he said. “And this next beautiful song, ‘Albatross,’ written by Peter, I would like to dedicate not only to Peter Green but to George Harrison, it happens to be his birthday today.” See clips from the event below.









