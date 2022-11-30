Mick Fleetwood Pays Tribute to Christine McVie: ‘Part of My Heart Has Flown Away Today’

Mick Fleetwood paid tribute to Christine McVie on social media Wednesday after the death of his Fleetwood Mac bandmate at the age of 79.

“Part of my heart has flown away today,” the drummer wrote on Instagram. “This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight… and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird,’ reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us.”

McVie died “peacefully” at a hospital Wednesday morning following a “short illness,” her family confirmed. Trending Christine McVie, Keyboardist and Singer for Fleetwood Mac, Dead at 79 How Trump Got Trolled by a Couple of Fascists Organ-Devouring ‘Liver King’ Blasted by Bodybuilders Over Alleged Steroid Use Adam Sandler Let His Daughters Write His Gotham Awards Speech — And They Absolutely Roasted Him

Fleetwood Mac said in a statement, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Mick Fleetwood, the first member of the band to speak on McVie’s death outside Fleetwood Mac’s statement, added, “I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound… they fly to me.”