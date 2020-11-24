Mick Fleetwood and Friends Tribute to Peter Green Coming to Cinemas in 2021

On February 25th, 2020, Mick Fleetwood honored original Fleetwood Mac frontman Peter Green with a tribute show at London’s Palladium that featured guest appearances by Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler, Bill Wyman, Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, and Zak Starkey.

A lucky audience of 2,200 witnessed the amazing concert, but on March 23rd and March 28th, 2021, it will screen at movie theaters all across the country. (Go to the official website for more information.) And on April 30th, it will be released on Blu-Ray, vinyl, CD, and digital audio.

“The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music,” Fleetwood said in a statement. “Peter was my greatest mentor and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I was honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician.

Green died on July 25th. “No one has ever stepped into the ranks of Fleetwood Mac without a reverence for Peter Green and his talent,” Fleetwood said, “and to the fact that music should shine bright and always be delivered with uncompromising passion!!!”

Here is the complete tracklisting for the Mick Fleetwood and Friends tribute show.

Act I

“Rolling Man” (feat. Rick Vito)

“Homework” (feat. Jonny Lang)

“Doctor Brown” (feat. Billy Gibbons)

“All Your Love” (feat. John Mayall)

“Rattlesnake Shake” (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)

“Stop Messin’ Round” (feat. Christine McVie)

“Looking for Somebody” (feat. Christine McVie)

“Sandy Mary” (feat. Jonny Lang)

“Love That Burns” (feat. Rick Vito)

“The World Keep Turning” (feat. Noel Gallagher)

“Like Crying” (feat. Noel Gallagher)

“No Place to Go” (feat. Rick Vito)

“Station Man” (feat. Pete Townshend)

Act II

“Man of the World “(feat. Neil Finn)

“Oh Well (Pt.1”) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)

“Oh Well (Pt.2)” (feat. David Gilmour)

“Need Your Love So Bad” (feat. Jonny Lang)

“Black Magic Woman” (feat. Rick Vito)

“The Sky Is Crying” (feat. Jeremy Spencer)

“I Can’t Hold Out” (feat. Jeremy Spencer)

“The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)” (feat. Billy Gibbons & Kirk Hammett)

“Albatross” (feat. David Gilmour)

“Shake Your Moneymaker” (group finale)