Michelle Pfeiffer ‘Heartbroken’ After Rapper Coolio’s Death: ‘A Life Cut Entirely Too Short’

Michelle Pfeiffer, who co-starred with Coolio in the video for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” paid tribute to the rapper Wednesday following his death at the age of 59.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the Antoine Fuqua-directed video.

“As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack – which I think was the reason our film saw so much success. I remember him being nothing but gracious.”

“Gangsta’s Paradise,” Coolio’s most enduring hit, won Best Rap Solo Performance at the 1996 Grammys — beating songs by the Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur and Dr. Dre — and was nominated for Record of the Year. The single also helped propel the Dangerous Minds soundtrack to Number One on the Billboard charts as well as triple-platinum status. At the time of Coolio’s death, the “Gangsta’s Paradise” video had over 1 billion views on YouTube.

“30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song,” Pfeiffer added. “Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr.”

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly,” Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

While the cause of death is still unconfirmed, it’s suspected that the rapper born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. died of a heart attack.

“This is sad news,” Ice Cube wrote. “I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace.”

“One of the nicest dudes I’ve known,” MC Hammer posted. “Good people. R.I.P. Coolio.”