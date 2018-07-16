Watch Michelle Obama Dance to Jay-Z With Beyonce’s Mom

Michelle Obama danced joyously to Jay-Z‘s “On to the Next One” on Sunday during the rapper’s joint concert with Beyoncé in Paris, France. The former First Lady joined Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, in the front row – and even getting a quick onstage smile from Jay-Z.

Another video shows Obama and Knowles walking up to their VIP spots as husband-and-wife duo the Carters performed Beyoncé’s “Drunk in Love.” Fans erupted with screams and photo snaps after recognizing the celebrity guest.

The Carters also performed their single “Apeshit” live for the first time that night. They modified the song as the evening’s farewell, dropping verses to make space for “thank you”s and salutes to their band. “Please give it up for my beautiful husband,” Beyoncé said as a cinematic list of production credits scrolled across a massive screen.

The Carters and Obamas famously share a long-running bond. Last year, former President Barack Obama helped induct Jay-Z into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, calling the rapper a “true American original” in his speech. “I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other,” he said. “Nobody who met us when we were younger men would have expected us to be where we are today.”

The Carters’ “On the Run II” tour promotes their recently issued LP, Everything Is Love. The North American leg begins July 25th in Cleveland, Ohio and wraps October 4th in Seattle, Washington.