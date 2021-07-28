Michelle Obama, Demi Lovato, Billie Jean King to Headline 19th Represents Summit

Michelle Obama, Demi Lovato and Billie Jean King will headline the second annual 19th Represents Summit. Held virtually from August 16-20, 2021, the event will also feature musical performances from Julien Baker, Gina Chavez, The Linda Lindas and the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill.

The 19th Represents Summit was launched in August 2020 by The 19th, a nonprofit newsroom whose mission is to empower women, women of color and the LGBTQ+ community. The event aims to showcase “groundbreaking conversations exploring civic participation, equity and advancement for America’s women and LGBTQ+ people across the areas of democracy, sports, business, culture and voting.”

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, screenwriter and director Janicza Bravo, writer and producer Adele Lim, and WNBA athlete Layshia Clarendon are also scheduled to participate.

“For too long too many people in this country haven’t seen themselves or their stories reflected in American media,” Emily Ramshaw, co-founder and CEO of The 19th, said in a statement. “I am so proud that our upcoming 19th Represents Summit not only reflects the diversity of this nation, but also elevates conversations and highlights important issues and experiences that directly impact women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Amanda Zamora, co-founder and publisher of The 19th added, “We are living through a critical moment in our democracy. I’m proud that The #19thRepresents will focus once again on what our nation really needs to maintain a healthy, representative democracy for all while also exploring the fight for gender and racial equity and representation in other important spaces like sports, business and culture.”

The 19th Represents Summit will stream on The 19th’s social channels and website, as well as the PBS NewsHour’s YouTube channel. Select interviews airing on the show’s national broadcast throughout the week.

The Summit is free and open to the public. The lineup is available here.