Michelle Obama and Bruce Springsteen Sing ‘Glory Days’ in Barcelona
Michelle Obama took the stage at Bruce Springsteen’s concert in Barcelona’s Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Spain on Friday. The former first lady was joined by Steven Spielberg’s wife Kate Capshaw and sang along as Springsteen and the E Street Band performed “Glory Days.”
The night before, former President Barack Obama, Spielberg, and Springsteen dined at the Amar restaurant in the Palace Hotel, per Reuters. A photo of the trio posing with the restaurant staff was uploaded by employee Pol Perello with the caption, “the pleasure this job brings you!”
Earlier this week, Netflix released The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey, an interview special filmed in Los Angeles, on the last day of Michelle’s book tour for her self-help tome of the same name.
Springsteen campaigned for Obama in 2008, and performed “The Rising” with the Joyce Garrett Singers, a gospel choir, at his Inaugural Address in 2009. He returned to Washington DC to play a private show for Obama and the White House staff as they prepared to depart and make way for the Donald Trump administration. During the Obama years, Springsteen received both the Kennedy Center Honors and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
After touring Europe this summer, the E Street Band will heading back stateside in August for a stadium run, followed by a string of arena dates in the fall. It wraps up on Dec. 8 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
