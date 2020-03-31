Michelle Obama Praises Alicia Keys in New Book Excerpt

Alicia Keys‘ new memoir More Myself is out now, and to celebrate the book release on Tuesday, the singer-songwriter took to Instagram to share an audio excerpt from the book written and read by none other than Michelle Obama.

In the audio clip, the former First Lady praises Keys for her unique talent and tenacity of spirit.

“Over the years, we’ve grown closer, and I’ve seen Alicia continue to shine in a way that only she can,” she says. “Her family has grown larger now, and she’s earned even more awards. Yet what continues to impress me is her choice to grapple with the big questions: What is my purpose? What can I do for others? How can I use this fame for good? Somewhere in there is, if not an answer, at least a glimmer of the truth that I think we’re all seeking. And by sharing her music and her soul, Alicia is bringing us closer to it than even she may realize.”