Authorities Dismiss Michelle Branch Domestic Assault Case

Authorities in Tennessee have dismissed the domestic assault case against Michelle Branch two weeks after the singer-songwriter was arrested following a dispute with now-estranged husband, The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, at their Nashville-area home.

According to Billboard, the charge of misdemeanor domestic assault against Branch was dropped “at the request of the state.” No further information about the incident was provided.

The “Everywhere” singer was taken into custody August 11 after police were called to the couple’s home in the upscale suburb of Forest Hills around 2 a.m. after Branch admitted she slapped Carney in the face “one or two times” during an argument, according to court documents. A Davidson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed the arrest to Rolling Stone and stated Branch was released on $1,000 bail the same day.

Later that evening, Branch announced the couple was splitting up, and she filed for divorce the following day, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Local news outlet WKRN notes that Branch is seeking primary custody of the couple’s two children, a four-year-old son and a six-month-old daughter, in addition to child support.

Just prior to her arrest, Branch posted a since-deleted tweet stating Carney had been unfaithful during their marriage. “Just found out my husband cheated on me … while I was home with our 6-month-old daughter,” she wrote.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me, and now I must figure out how to move forward,” Branch said in a statement to People. “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”