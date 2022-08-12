Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault; Splits With Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault Thursday night after she allegedly slapped her estranged husband, Patrick Carney, following her claims that he cheated on her.

In a since-deleted tweet posted early Thursday morning, Branch wrote, “Just found out my husband cheated on me … while I was home with our 6-month-old daughter.”

About a half-hour later at 2 a.m., police were called to their Nashville home for a potential domestic disturbance. While there, Branch told police she slapped the Black Keys member in the face “one to two times.” A rep for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Rolling Stone that Branch was taken into custody and released on $1,000 bail the same day.

By early Thursday evening, Branch announced that she was leaving Carney. The couple have been married for three years and share two children, a four-year-old son and six-month-old daughter.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” Branch said in a statement (via People). “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Branch is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7 in connection with the incident. A rep for Branch declined to comment. A rep for Carney did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.