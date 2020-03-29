 See Michael Stipe Unveil Demo of New Song 'No Time for Love Like Now' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next The Who Delay North American 'Moving On!' Tour Until Fall Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Michael Stipe Unveil Demo of New Song ‘No Time for Love Like Now’

Singer posts “first take” video of the track, a collaboration with the National’s Bryce Dessner

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Michael Stipe continues to share music with fans during his self-isolation as the former R.E.M. singer has unveiled an in-the-works new song titled “No Time for Love Like Now.”

“First take!” Stipe said of the version posted on YouTube Saturday. “This is the demo track.”

As Stipe noted, “No Time for Love Like Now” is a collaboration with the National’s Aaron Dessner, with the singer delivering the potential lyrics while the instrumental track emanates from his laptop speakers.

If and when its officially released, “No Time for Love Like Now” would mark Stipe’s third solo song in recent months, following “Your Capricious Soul” and “Drive to the Ocean.”

With Stipe and millions more self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic, R.E.M.’s apocalyptic 1987 hit “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” has reentered the singles charts. However, the singer recently updated the track and turned it into a COVID-19 safety video.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.