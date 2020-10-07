 RBG Tribute: Michael Stipe, Hayley Williams, Kesha Set for Virtual Set - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Eddie Van Halen's Widow Janie Pens Farewell to Husband
Home Music Music News

Michael Stipe, Hayley Williams, Kesha Set for Virtual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Tribute

Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Stacey Abrams will also appear at “Honor Her Wish” event

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Stipe, Hayley Williams and Kesha are among the artists partaking in a virtual tribute to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Michael Stipe, Hayley Williams and Kesha are among the artists partaking in a virtual tribute to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Lindsey Byrnes*; Ron Edmonds/AP; Dana Trippe*

Michael Stipe, Hayley Williams, Kesha and more will partake in a virtual tribute to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, airing October 12th at 8 p.m. ET.

The “Honor Her Wish” event will coincide with the scheduled first day of confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. It will feature an array of musicians and politicians celebrating Ginsburg’s life and legacy, while also speaking out in support of her dying wish that her seat not be filled “until a new president is installed.”

Other musicians participating in the event include Phoebe Bridgers, Jon Batiste, Kathleen Hanna, Margo Price and the Resistance Revival Chorus. There will also be appearances from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand, Representative Ayanna Pressley, Stacey Abrams and Rosario Dawson.

Those that want to attend the virtual event must RSVP in advance via the “Honor Her Wish” website.

Ginsburg died last month at the age of 87 from complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. Her death elicited an outpouring of grief from admirers across the political and cultural spectrum, including Stevie Nicks — who called her a “political rock star” — and Dolly Parton, who wrote, “Her voice was soft but her message rang loud and clear and will echo forever.”

In This Article: Hayley Williams, Kesha, Michael Stipe, Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.