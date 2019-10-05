Michael Stipe Releases First Solo Song ‘Your Capricious Soul’

Michael Stipe has released his new song “Your Capricious Soul,” the singer’s first release since the breakup of R.E.M. in 2011.

“I took a long break from music, and I wanted to jump back in,” Stipe said in a statement. “I love ‘Your Capricious Soul’ – it’s my first solo work. I want to add my voice to this exciting shift in consciousness.”

“Your Capricious Soul” – which Stipe has performed live, including its debut prior to a Patti Smith concert in New York in May 2019 – finds him singing atop a bed of synths and subtle programmed beats; the three-minute studio version closely mirrors that previously unveiled live rendition.

The song is available to download now exclusively through Stipe’s website, with proceeds from the 77-cent download over the next 365 days benefitting Extinction Rebellion “to help aid their work of non-violent protest of government inaction to the climate emergency.” The song’s release is tied to the “International Rebellion” climate justice protest on October 7th.

“Extinction Rebellion gave me the incentive to push the release and not wait. Our relationship to the environment has been a lifelong concern, and I now feel hopeful—optimistic, even,” Stipe continued. “I believe we can bring the kind of change needed to improve our beautiful planet earth, our standing and our place on it.”

The 77-cent download is accompanied by a master-quality audio version of “Your Capricious Soul,” a Sam Taylor-Johnson-directed video, Stipe’s lyric document, a print-ready poster, stencil and an animated flip-book portrait; the song is also being offered as a free download without all that bonus material.

While Stipe has contributed to projects ranging from Rain Phoenix’s new music to a tribute album to a dead cat, “Your Capricious Soul” marks his first work at a solo artist.