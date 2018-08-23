Michael Stipe, Chloe Sevigny to Host Courtney Love Tribute

Basilica Hudson’s biennial Pioneering People fundraiser will honor Courtney Love. Dubbed “A Tribute: Celebrating the Magic and the Power,” this year’s event features a star-studded group of hosts, including Michael Stipe, Chloë Sevigny, the National’s Aaron Dessner, director Miles Joris-Peyrafitt, photographer Ryan McGinley and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, among others.

Produced and creative directed by Love’s former Hole bandmate Melissa Auf der Maur, alongside artist Joe Mama-Nitzberg, the event will feature conversations, readings, videos and performances that will “shine a light on all of the ways that Love has influenced culture and inspired women and marginalized people.”

“Courtney’s legacy is vital to the voice of women in our culture. The passion she brings to her life and art fuels and inspires the long fought battle for the empowerment of alternative voices as they take center stage at last!,” Auf der Maur, who is also Basilica Hudson’s cofounder and director, said in a statement.

“As the founder and frontwoman of the band Hole, and through her escapades as a Hollywood actress and all-around empowered voice for over three decades, Courtney broke new ground, combining lyrics of intellectual and intellectual acuity with music of a singular power to create a body of work with riveting emotional intensity.”

The event will be held at the non-profit multidisciplinary arts center Basilica Hudson, in Hudson, New York on October 27th.