Michael Stipe, Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu to Protest Kavanaugh Confirmation in D.C.

Michael Stipe, Alicia Keys and Erykah Badu are among a group of musicians, activists and artists who will lead a protest against Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation on Thursday. The event, called “Bravery Is Contagious,” will take place at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. and also include Maggie Gyllenhaal, Norman Lear and Esperanza Spalding.

“We anticipate a vote on the Senate floor to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as early as Friday,” the protest’s official website notes. “It is critical we make our voices heard on the ground in Washington on Thursday.” The organizers, Party Majority PAC, add, “If there was ever a moment when the voice of the people can come together in concert to change the fate of our nation, this is it. Arm in arm, organized and ready, every child, woman, and man, must take to the streets to protest this nomination. The legitimacy of the nation’s highest court is at stake as is the future of our country.”

The participants are encouraging citizens to join the protest either in D.C. or locally, and to call key senators in the confirmation vote like Jeff Flake and Susan Collins. Those who want to be involved can register their interest on the event’s website.

R.E.M. first tweeted the news of the protest last night, writing, “Say no to Kavanaugh! Join the protest in Washington, DC on Thursday or help amplify from wherever you are.”