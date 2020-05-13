Michael McDonald Shares Live Rendition of ‘What the World Needs Now’

Michael McDonald has released audio from his live rendition of “What the World Needs Now,” originally written by Hal David and Burt Bacharach in 1965.

The timely concert recording premiered on Billboard alongside a lyric video, depicting heartwarming home videos of family and the outdoors.

McDonald told Billboard that he likes to end his live shows with “What the World Needs Now,” Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” or both songs. “We’ve tried to make our live shows leave people with a sense of community and a little something more important than just all of us getting together to hear some live music. That’s certainly a wonderful thing…but nonetheless we take the opportunity to say something beyond that to all the people who are nice enough to come hear us that points to the fact we’re a community. And the mindfulness of being a community is always important — especially now.”

On November 7th, McDonald will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Doobie Brothers, along with bandmates Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee.

“It’s been one of the great honors of my life to share the stage with all these guys over the years,” McDonald said. “To see the band receive this honor is wonderful to say the least.”