Michael McDonald Teases Birthday Livestream With ‘What a Fool Believes’

Michael McDonald turns 69 on Friday, February 12th, and to celebrate he’s hosting a livestream titled Home Alone 2, Birthday Bash: A Party of One. He teased the show on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday with a performance of the Doobie Brothers’ 1978 track “What a Fool Believes.”

Kitted out in a paisley shirt, his impressive mane of white hair coiffed to perfection, McDonald busted out the sad-sack anthem from behind a grand piano.

McDonald hosted his first Home Alone livestream in September 2020 during which he performed Doobie classics as well as songs from his own catalog. Last year also saw the recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee performing Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” a timely acoustic rendition of his “On My Own,” a cover of “What the World Needs Now,” and a home-shot Tiny Desk concert.

“It’s great news for us. It’s very exciting,” McDonald previously told Rolling Stone of the Doobie Brothers’ entrance into the Rock Hall. “It’s always been an honor for me to work with the guys over the years. It’s been a huge chapter of my life. Just on a personal level, getting this award with these individuals means a lot.