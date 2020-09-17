Michael McDonald Sets ‘Home Alone’ Solo Concert Livestream

Michael McDonald will host his own Home Alone: A Special Solo Concert livestream on September 30th.

Tickets for the gig — which will feature McDonald tackling songs from his own catalog as well as the Doobie Brothers and “maybe a cover or two and the stories behind them” — are available now; for $20, fans can both watch the virtual concert live and stream it for 48 hours after it concludes.

The Class of 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has been active serenading fans throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including a remake of Marvin Gaye’s classic “What’s Going On,” a timely acoustic rendition of his “On My Own,” a cover of “What the World Needs Now” and a home-shot Tiny Desk concert.

On November 7th, McDonald will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Doobie Brothers, along with bandmates Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee.

“It’s been one of the great honors of my life to share the stage with all these guys over the years,” McDonald said in a statement. “To see the band receive this honor is wonderful to say the least.”