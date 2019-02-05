Michael McDonald, Chaka Khan Detail Co-Headlining Tour

Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan will unite for a massive co-headlining tour this summer. McDonald will kick off the trek with a solo gig June 19th at the Motor City Casino in Detroit, Michigan, though Khan will join him the next night at the Rose Music Center at the Heights in Huber Heights, Ohio. The tour wraps August 4th at the Green Music Center in Ronhert, Park, California. While Khan and McDonald will perform together at most gigs, a handful of shows will only feature McDonald.

Tickets will begin to go on sale to the general public February 8th at 10 a.m. local time. American Express cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets in select markets between today, February 5th, and February 7th at 10 p.m. local time. Complete information is available on McDonald’s website.

McDonald will also embark on a quick run of shows that starts February 16th in Miami, Florida and ends March 1st in Indio, California. He’ll hit the road again this spring for another leg that starts April 5th in Albuquerque, New Mexico and wraps April 20th in San Diego, California.

Last year, McDonald released a new holiday record, Season of Peace: The Christmas Collection, while in 2017 he put out Wide Open. That album marked his first solo effort since 2008’s Soul Speak and his first LP of original material since 2000’s Blue Obsession.

Khan, meanwhile, is set to release her new album, Hello Happiness, February 15th. The LP marks her first solo effort since 2007’s Funk This.

Michael McDonald/Chaka Khan Tour Dates

June 19 – Detroit, MI @ Motor City Casino

June 20 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights*

June 22 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands PAC*

June 23 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino*

June 25 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center*

June 26 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

June 28 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury*

June 29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Atlantic City*

July 4 – Columbus, OH @ City of Dublin Independence Day Celebration*

July 6 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival*

July 7 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel*

July 10 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

July 12 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

July 13 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

July 15 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium

July 17 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

July 23 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino*

July 25 – Seattle, WA @ TBA

July 27 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino*

July 28 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater*

July 30 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery*

July 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*

August 2 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair—Pacific Amphitheatre*

August 3 – Ojai, CA @ Libbey Bowl

August 4 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center*

*with Chaka Khan