 Michael Kiwanuka Drops New Video for 'Interlude (Loving the People)' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next What Happened to Promises to Disband the Minneapolis Police?
Home Music Music News

Michael Kiwanuka Soundtracks Scenes of Youth and Joy in ‘Interlude (Loving the People)’ Video

Clipi for Kiwanuka track was directed by Phillip Youmans

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka has released a new video for “Interlude (Loving the People),” off his most recent album, Kiwanuka.

The clip was directed by Phillip Youmans, who crafts a lush, sun-soaked portrait of youthful reverie — complete with body paint, skateboarding, and surfing — that pairs perfectly with the atmospheric, psych-tinged “Interlude.” (The track gets its parenthetical title, “Loving the People,” from a snippet of a John Lewis speech sampled at the beginning of the song.)

“Listening to ‘Interlude (Loving the People)’ feels like sunshine on my skin,” Youmans said in a statement. “This film is an escapist trip where young black people revel in the psychedelic experience. For me, ‘Loving the People’ is about the adrenaline of unconfined love and joy, a celebration of black youth and imagination.”

Kiwanuka arrived last November, marking Kiwanuka’s third solo effort and first since 2016’s Love & Hate. The record recently won Britain’s coveted Mercury Prize, while it’s also up for Best Rock Album at next year’s Grammy Awards.

In This Article: Michael Kiwanuka

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.