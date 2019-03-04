×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next John Hickenlooper Believes He Can Be the Bridge Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Michael Jackson Estate Releases Concert Film During ‘Leaving Neverland’ Premiere

‘Michael Jackson in Concert in Bucharest’ first aired on HBO in 1992, at center of family’s new lawsuit against network

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Jackson Pop star Michael Jackson performs on stage at night on in Bucharest, Romania in front of 70,000 fans. Over 10,000 police provided security for the concert which is part of his "Dangerous World Tour". The concert was attended by Premier Theodor Stolojan and many other political figures reflecting the importance attached to the singer's presence by Romanians eager for world recognitionMichael Jackson, Bucharest, Rom

The Michael Jackson estate released a 1992 concert film in an attempt to draw attention from the premiere of HBO's 'Leaving Neverland.'

Anonymous/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Michael Jackson estate released a two-hour concert film on YouTube Sunday night in an attempt to divert attention from the premiere of Leaving Neverland. The estate plans to drop another performance tonight, March 4th, to coincide with part two of the bombshell HBO documentary.

The Jackson estate has been fiercely critical of Leaving Neverland, which centers around accusations from two men, Wade Robson and Jimmy Safechuck, who claim Jackson sexually abused them repeatedly when they were children. Even the concert film the estate chose to release Sunday night seemed to be a pointed rebuke: Michael Jackson in Concert in Bucharest: The Dangerous Tour first aired as a concert special on HBO in 1992.

The film is also at the center of the Jackson estate’s legal action against HBO over the documentary. While the family can’t sue the network for libel or defamation as dead individuals are exempt from such laws, they did file a $100 million lawsuit claiming that Leaving Neverland violates a non-disparagement clause in a 1992 contract between Jackson and HBO over the rights to air the Bucharest concert special.

“HBO profited off the Dangerous World Tour by airing a concert from the tour and promoting Michael Jackson’s talents,” the suit claims. “Now, HBO is profiting off the Dangerous World Tour by airing a ‘documentary’ that falsely claims Michael Jackson was abusing children on the same tour. It is hard to imagine a more direct violation of the non-disparagement clause.”

The suit, however, did not phase HBO. A representative for the network told Rolling Stone, “Despite the desperate lengths taken to undermine the film, our plans remain unchanged… This will allow everyone the opportunity to assess the film and the claims in it for themselves.”

Related

Wade Robson, Dan Reed, James Safechuck. Wade Robson, from left, director Dan Reed and James Safechuck pose for a portrait to promote the film "Leaving Neverland" at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah2019 Sundance Film Festival - "Leaving Neverland" Portrait Session, Park City, USA - 24 Jan 2019
Michael Jackson Accusers: We Did ‘Leaving Neverland’ Doc to ‘Help Other Survivors’
Jackson Family Members Speak Out Against ‘Leaving Neverland’ Doc: ‘It’s About the Money’

Tonight, the estate plans to release Jackson’s July 16th, 1988 concert at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Both concert films will be available on YouTube for a limited time. Part two of Leaving Neverland airs at 8 p.m. ET on HBO.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad