Michael Imperioli’s Art-Rock Outfit Zopa Deliver a Jangling, Droning Love Song, ‘Red Sky’

Track marks the outfit’s first since releasing their debut album, La Dolce Vita, last year

Jon Blistein

Sopranos star Michael Imperioli’s art-rock trio Zopa are back with a new song, “Red Sky.” The track marks the group’s first bit of new music since they dropped their debut album, La Dolce Vita, last year.

“Red Sky” feels like a quintessential NYC track, with a tight mix of jangle and drone, all of which builds to a cathartic chorus. The song arrives with a music video, directed by Victoria Imperioli and Lisa Rinzler, that sticks with the NYC theme, following two characters whose lives are changed when they unexpectedly meet while wandering around the snow-covered city.

Speaking with The AV Club, where “Red Sky” premiered, Imperioli said of the song, “It’s a love song and a song that celebrates having the courage to be a true individual… It was a song that came together very quickly lyrically and musically and did not need so much working and crafting unlike most of the stuff I write. I took that as a good sign.”

Zopa are reportedly set to start working on their follow-up to La Dolce Vita soon and will be in the studio with veteran indie-rock producer John Agnello. The band have a pair of shows coming up this week, first in Brooklyn at Baby’s All Right on Feb. 17, and then at Kung Fu Necktie in Philadelphia on Feb. 18.

Along with fronting Zopa, Imperioli remains plenty busy as an actor. Back in January, it was announced that he would star in Season Two of Mike White’s hit HBO series The White Lotus. Imperioli is set to play a character named Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to an unknown (although likely fancy and exotic) locale with his elderly father and recent college graduate son.

