Watch Michael Buble’s Emotional ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Episode

Michael Bublé sits shotgun alongside James Corden in the latest episode of The Late Late Show‘s Carpool Karaoke, an emotional installment released in association with Stand Up to Cancer.

In addition to singing his hits like “Haven’t Met You Yet” and “It’s A Beautiful Day,” Bublé also discussed his son’s battle with cancer; in 2016, the singer’s then-three-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer.

“It’s so hard to have to acknowledge it because it’s so painful to talk about,” Bublé told Corden. “We got the diagnosis and that was it, man, my whole life ended.”

An emotional Bublé continued, “When this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive. When they got [the cancer] out and the chemo was done and they said, ‘We did it, it’s good, he’s okay,’ I fell, I just fell. My wife picks me up now.”

Bublé also encouraged viewers to contribute to Stand Up to Cancer and their efforts to find a cure for the disease.

“There’s hope and treatments and there’s medicines havent been discovered and will be discovered because of you,” the singer said. “You think you’re one little person who can’t change, but all of us can completely, completely make that huge difference. If you do it and you save just one little person, that’s it. That’s what life is, that’s all that this is. Simple.”