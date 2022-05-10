Michael Bublé Croons ‘A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square’ on ‘Corden’

Michael Bublé appeared on The Late Late Show to perform a sultry version of “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square.” The singer was joined by his band for a jazzy take on the vintage number.

Bublé’s rendition of “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square,” made popular by singers like Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra, appears on his most recent album, Higher. The album, out now via Warner Records, features a combination of original songs and standards, including romantic single “I’ll Never Not Love You.”

Higher was produced by Greg Wells and Bob Rock, with additional production by Alan Chang, Jason ‘Spicy G’ Goldman, and Paul McCartney. McCartney produced a new version of his song “My Valentine” specifically for Bublé.

Bublé sat down with late-night host James Corden during his appearance on The Late Late Show to discuss the album, explaining how he penned one of the songs with his eight-year-old son, Noah.

The singer will be on tour in support of Higher this summer in the U.S., starting August 8 in Duluth, Georgia. It includes stops at includes stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on August l8 and Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena on September 23.