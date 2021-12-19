 Miami's Jingle Ball Concert Canceled Due to Omicron Variant's Surge - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Miami’s Jingle Ball Concert Canceled Due to ‘Increased Transmission’ of Omicron Variant

iHeartRadio pulls plug on final show of traveling event as Covid cases double in Florida over past week

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 14: A view of the audience during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 14: A view of the audience during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Washington D.C.'s Jingle Ball, Dec. 14, 2021

Getty Images for iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio’s final Jingle Ball concert, set for Sunday night in Miami, has been canceled due to the surging Omicron variant.

“Due to the increased transmission of the new Covid-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight’s IHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball,” organizers tweeted Sunday.

Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas and Anitta were among the artists scheduled to perform at the Miami stop of the traveling, Christmas-themed pop show, although a handful of artists — including Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Jonas Brothers — recently dropped out of their remaining Jingle Ball appearances after either testing positive for Covid-19 or coming into close contact with someone who had.

Lil Nas X, who performed at New York’s Jingle Ball concert, was forced to skip the following night’s London stop after — he later revealed — testing positive post-show. Coldplay also missed the London Jingle Ball following a positive test among their crew.

Florida’s new Covid cases have doubled over the past week — and the state’s death toll has continued to climb — as the Omicron variant has spread throughout the U.S., forcing event cancellations stretching from Miami to Broadway and NBA and NHL games in-between.

