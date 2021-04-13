M.I.A. Launches GoFundMe Page to Aid Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

M.I.A. has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to aid those affected by the recent volcanic eruption of La Soufrière in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

“I’ve never set up a crowdfunding page before, but as you may know Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has been very close to my heart,” she wrote on her Instagram. “I wrote my first song there. Since going to Sri Lanka is out of the question for political reasons, it’s been my island away from my island for the last 20 years.”

“La Soufrière has caused massive devastation on a scale that has not been witnessed by the residents in the last 40 years,” she continued. “The situation today is that there’s been power cuts and water scarcity. Everything is covered by ash. The volcano is still erupting and there could be further ongoing damage.”

The musician wrote that short-term supplies are needed — from blankets to hygiene kits — and that the cost of living is extremely high due to tourists. “It is also very hard for local people to get into shelters without vaccinations, and they should not be put in situations where they are forced to make that decision on the spot for a safe bed,” she said.

Donations will go directly to a relief fund and well as the LEO club, the latter of which features leaders under 30 years old working at the shelters. “Your donation will go to the right people,” she added. “As some of you may know my touring bandmates are locals who have been part of M.I.A. from the beginning. It would mean a lot to be there for them in their time of need.”

Last year, M.I.A. received an MBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace. She attended the ceremony with her mother, who hand-crafted thousands of medals for the Queen. Her last album was 2016’s AIM.