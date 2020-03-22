M.I.A. Releases New Song ‘OHMNI20209’ on Patreon

M.I.A. released a new song titled “OHMNI20209” on her Patreon on the 15th anniversary of her debut album Arular.
“Free music to get you the fuck up outta bed! Here’s the beginning,” M.I.A. tweeted Sunday, announcing the song’s arrival.
Earlier this year, M.I.A. launched a two-tiered Patreon account — for $5 or $10 a month — promising “short films, clips and video diaries,” unreleased footage from her MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A documentary, livestreams, Q&As and new music, which she delivered on Sunday.
“I’m doing a Patreon, because I make so much stuff and record so many things that aren’t music and don’t fit on other platforms,” M.I.A. wrote in January. “I’m still making music, putting out the 6th album which is nearly finished, on a normal label, same as the others.”
However, “OHMNI20209,” M.I.A.’s first new music since 2017’s AIM outtake “P.O.W.A.,” was posted in front of the Patreon paywall, allowing non-patrons to check out the four-minute song. The rapper also shared the song’s lyrics on Instagram:
OHMNI 202091 OHMNI 202091 PEOPLE BE SLEEPING ON ME SO MUCH I FEEL LIKE A MATTRESS THEY BE GIVING TOO MUCH CREDIT TO THESE GIRLS THAT BE.. ACTRESS MY AVATAR FLOATING LIKE A SHOOTING STAR CAUGHT ON A DASH CAM OF A COP CAR B CAREFUL OF THE GAMES THAT'LL TAKE U TOO FAR WHAT U MANIFEST YOU SHOULD KEEP IT ON A PARR EQUAL TO THE PEOPLE SHINING LIKE RAH I BRING IT EVERY TIME KEEP IT 100 LIKE BRRRA SAVED UP LOADED PURE POWA FIRE EARTH AQUA AIR BEND-A YOU ON A MOUNTAIN, THIS IS THE LIGHTNING DIRECT THAT ENRG DON'T BE TROLLIN' WHEN I HIT MY STRIDE IM GONNA GO IN YEA I GOT THE HAMMER THOR + ODIN LOKI TRYNU GET THE MODE IM IN IM A CROUCHING TIGER AND THE DRAGONS HIDIN ITS A FULL MOON + THE WOLVES ARE HOWLIN ILL NEVER BE A QUITTER YEAH THROW MY TOWEL IN THE GREATEST GLORY IS NOT NEVER FALLIN ITS HOW WE GET BACK UP AND KEEP IT MOVING LIFE CHANGING ITS A STRANGE THING ARE YOU READY FOR WHAT THE TIME GON BRING LIFE CHANGING ITS A STRANGE THING ARE YOU READY FOR WHAT THE TIME GON BRING BACK HOME BACK HOME (FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH) BACK HOME BACK HOME (YEA WE GOT THE SAUCE) BACK ON TRACK (IM ON A NEW LEVEL) YOU BETTER GO CHECK (I STILL BE THAT REBEL) QUEENS + KINGS THE BROWN GIRL SINGS BOYS IN THE BACK BY THE TARPAULIN WHOS HIRIN? WHAT THEY FIRING? THE CITY'S FULL A SHARKS SWIMMING WITH THE DOLPHIN ITS TIME FOR THE MAGIC LIKE IM MERLIN IVE BEEN CHOPPIN IT AND KICKING IT LIKE A SHAOLIN DARLIN THE FUN IS ALWAYS CALLIN AND MY CALLIN IS ALWAYS TO STOP YOU FALLIN IF YOU DO PICK YOU UP + KEEP IT MOVING ITS ONLY GLASS ON THE CELING ITS NOT CEMENT DON'T GET STUCK IN FEELINGS THE GREATEST GLORY'S NOT-NEVER FALLIN ITS HOW WE GET BACK UP AND KEEP ON MOVING BACK HOME BACK HOME (FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH) BACK HOME BACK HOME (YEA WE GOT THE SAUCE) BACK ON TRACK (IM ON A NEW LEVEL) YOU BETTER GO CHECK (I STILL BE THAT REBEL)
As M.I.A. noted earlier Sunday, today marks the 15th anniversary of Arular, which was released March 22nd, 2005.