M.I.A., Modest Mouse, the Shins, Interpol to Headline 2022 Just Like Heaven Fest

M.I.A., Modest Mouse, the Shins and Interpol will serve as headliners at the second annual Just Like Heaven festival, heading to the Los Angeles area on May 21st, 2022.

Just as sister festival Cruel World focuses on the artists from the Eighties’ New Wave era, Just Like Heaven’s lineup brings together early 2000s (and still) indie powerhouses together on one stage at Pasadena’s Brookside at the Rose Bowl.

Other acts on the bill include Bloc Party, Santigold, Franz Ferdinand, Cut Copy, the Hives, Chromeo, !!!, Peaches, the Raveonettes and Wolf Parade, with the latter band performing their 2005 LP Apologies to the Queen Mary in its entirety.

“We’re so stoked to be playing with a bunch of our favorite bands!,” The Shins’ James Mercer said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “When we first started touring it was Modest Mouse who really helped us out, having us open for them on many dates while we were just learning how to tour! So happy to be on stage with our old friends again!”

Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock added, “This festival is pretty much a mirror of my favorite playlist and I’m truly psyched to be a part of it…I think I’d have been butt hurt if we hadn’t been asked to be a part of this.”

Other bands on the lineup include the Go! Team, the Cribs, Islands, Yelle, Geographer and DJ sets by Them Jeans and Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke.Fans can register for early access here to buy tickets starting Thursday, June 24th at 10 a.m. PST; check out the festival’s site for more information.

Goldenvoice’s Just Like Heaven held its inaugural festival in 2019 with a lineup that included Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, Beach House, MGMT and more.