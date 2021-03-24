 Hear MGMT Remix Metronomy's 2011 Single 'The Look' - Rolling Stone
Hear MGMT Remix Metronomy’s 2011 Single ‘The Look’

The release celebrates the 10th anniversary of The English Riviera

Metronomy has tapped MGMT for a remix of their single “The Look,” released in celebration of the upcoming ten-year anniversary of the band’s album The English Riviera. The New York indie rock band give the track a more ethereal vibe, extending the original out for an extra minute of instrumentals.

“The Look” is Metronomy’s most popular single, appearing on the band’s third album The English Riviera. Metronomy will reissue the album on April 30 via Because Music with a six previously unreleased tracks. The reissue will be available on limited edition and numbered heavyweight 180g vinyl, with an etched fantascope on side D.

“When we perform ‘The Look’ live and I hear thousands of people chanting the bit that gets stuck in your head back at me, der-de-der-der, it often brings a tear to my eye,” frontman Joseph Mount said in a press release. “It really is amazing what that seaside song and this whole album has done for Metronomy.”

Metronomy’s most recent album, Metronomy Forever, dropped in 2019. The band will embark on a 10th anniversary tour for The English Riviera in 2022, with dates in the U.K. and Ireland.

