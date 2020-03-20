Hear MGMT’s New Downtempo Instrumental ‘As You Move Through the World’

With fans stuck indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic — and with Bandcamp waiving its revenue share Friday — MGMT dropped a new song titled “As You Move Through the World.” The seven-minute instrumental is the B-side to the band’s recent single “In the Afternoon.”

“Hey all you COVIDS — oops, we mean kids, Since we’re still bummed that we won’t be seeing any of you on tour for the time being, we thought we’d go ahead and release our new track, ‘As You Move Through the World,’ a little early,” the band wrote on Instagram. “Everyone knows we all need a seven and a half minute downtempo ambient instrumental track to listen to while we’re not moving through the world.”

The duo, who in 2010 released a song called “Brian Eno,” borrow from the same sonic palette as that ambient music pioneer on “As You Move Through the World,” with flowing synths and circuitous melodies bookending the track; in between, MGMT unleash a fuzzed-out, trip-hop instrumental before slowly segueing back to the more ambient sections.

MGMT added, “Beginning at midnight Pacific time, you’ll be able to stream it and purchase the track on Bandcamp, too, if you want to show us some (contactless) love in these dire times. We’ll also be hawking a limited edition T-shirt, so you can look good while you’re hanging out at home with your cats.”

MGMT last released their LP Little Dark Age in 2018. The band’s planned tour of Mexico and Texas this month was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.