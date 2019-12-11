MGMT Share New Song ‘In the Afternoon,’ Release 12-Inch Single

MGMT have a new song out called “In the Afternoon,” first debuted live in Las Vegas last month. The official single arrives with a music video that resembles classic MTV-era clips, with television watermarks and creepy stock footage projected onto band members Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser’s faces. MGMT self-directed the clip.

The band have also announced they’ll be releasing “In the Afternoon” as a limited-edition 12inch single, paired with the B-side “As You Move Through the World.” The single marks MGMT’s first independent label release off of their own MGMT Records and will only be available through the band’s online store. Pre-order is available now.

MGMT have added two 2020 dates in Mexico to their roster, in addition to their March 19th show in Mexico City (opening for Tame Impala) and their March 21st set at Monterrey’s P’al Norte Festival. The new shows will be on March 17th in Puebla and March 23rd in Guadalajara. Clairo will open for both headlining sets. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, December 13th at 11:00 a.m. local time.

The band last released Little Dark Age in 2018.