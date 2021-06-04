Hear MF Doom’s Remix of the Avalanches’ ‘Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life’

The Avalanches have revealed their long-unreleased MF Doom remix of “Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life,” one of 15 unearthed remixes, dubs, and demos off the Australian group’s 20th-anniversary reissue of their classic 2001 album Since I Left You.

More than just putting his signature touches on the remix, the late Daniel Dumile also recorded the vocal contribution for the track, with the affectionate verse arriving just six months after the announcement of MF Doom’s death.

In addition to the original landmark LP, the 20th-anniversary edition of Since I Left You — out Friday via Astralwerks — also includes circa-2001 remixes by Black Dice, Animal Collective’s Deakin, Carl Craig, Prince Paul, Stereolab, Mario Caldato Jr., Cornelius, Sun Araw, Sinkane, and others.

Since I Left You landed on Rolling Stone’s list of the 30 Greatest EDM Albums of All Time. “Music lovers get it, and that’s what we ultimately are,” Robbie Chater said of the LP in a statement. “It’s almost like an exploration of our relationship with the world and with music and, as music fans, what our place is in the whole process. Looking back, I’m proud of this record as a pure expression of joy and love, heart on its sleeve and is free from irony.”