Something Happened on the Way to Heaven: Church Builds Baby Jesus Statue Resembling Phil Collins

A church in Mexico unveiled an extremely large statue of baby Jesus that inadvertently bears a striking resemblance to Phil Collins.

Per The New York Post, the statue is nearly 22 feet tall, weighs 2,000 pounds and was made out of fiberglass, resin, automotive paste and car paint. Sculptor Roman Salvador crafted the statute, which was built in the city of Chimalhuacán before being transported to La Epifanía del Señor church in the Mexican state of Zacatecas.

And while the gigantic baby Jesus is undeniably impressive in its own right, its big blue eyes, full cheeks and this-mullet-is-definitely-not-an-attempt-to-compensate-for-a-receding-hairline hairdo give it the uncanny aura of Eighties-era Collins.

The true piece de resistance, though: The statue’s perfectly curled widow’s peak.

En la iglesia "La EpifanÍa del Señor" de #Zacatecas tienen una estatua enorme del “Niño Dios” ¿O de Phil Collins? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/566RicHDxK — Iәnuɐɯ әsoɾ (@JoseManuelRadio) November 20, 2019

While creating a holy homage to the former Genesis frontman probably wasn’t the intention of the sculptor or the church, La Epifanía del Señor is still seeking recognition for their new centerpiece in the form of a Guinness World Record. Priest Humberto Rodriguez said the statue was only meant to fit the uniquely large dimensions of the church, but after receiving it, the church began to wonder if their big baby Jesus was, in fact, the biggest baby Jesus.

The church found that the previous record-holder was 16 feet tall and 661 pounds, so with approval from Guinness, the records keeper told The Post that La Epifanía del Señor would be the first official holder of the “largest baby Jesus statue” in the world title.

As images of the statue began to spread online, other memes popped up alongside posts comparing the statue to Phil Collins. As the Mexican paper El Sol de Puebla showcased, Twitter users turned the statue into festival balloons and made it shoot lasers from its eyes, while one person noted that the statue also does kind of look a bit like Nic Cage.