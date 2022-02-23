Metronomy Go Skydiving in Buoyant ‘Right on Time’ Video

Metronomy have released a music video for their latest single, “Right on Time.” The whimsical clip, directed by Juliet Casella and Thibaut Caesar, sees the band enjoying a surreal day of (fake) skydiving and picnicking.

“Skydiving is by far the most exhilarating and fun thing we have ever done,” frontman Joseph Mount joked in a statement. “Yes, we make it look easy! But, filming this video was not without its challenges. After several weeks of training the aerial choreography we set out to shoot. But thanks to the British summer It looked like we were going to have to abandon the video because of an unusually wet and windy August. Our fortunes changed in early September when the sky cleared and the weather settled. We found two clear days and up we went.”

Caesar added, “‘Right on Time’ is a summer/spring infused song, so we wanted to convey this sunny and free energy, and nothing describes this feeling better than skydiving.”

“Right on Time” comes off the British electronic pop outfit’s latest album, Small World, which dropped earlier this month via Because Music. Metronomy announced the album last October with the release of the aptly-titled single, “It’s Good to Be Back.” Small World follows the band’s 2019 album, Metronomy Forever.

Having postponed their Metronomy Forever European tour dates in 2020 due to Covid-19, the band will head out across the continent in March and April of 2022 and then continue on with 12 dates in the U.K. in April and May. The tour begins in Porto, Portugal on March 1.