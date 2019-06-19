Metronomy Announce New Album, Reveal Video for ‘Salted Caramel Ice Cream’

Metronomy will release their new album, Metronomy Forever, on September 13th via Because Music. The group has shared a video for new single “Salted Caramel Ice Cream,” which follows the release of “Lately” earlier this year.

The video, directed by frontman Joseph Mount, was inspired by a VHS tape of the MTV show 120 Minutes, which was given to Mount by a friend. “It’s something I’d get him to do every so often as I was a bit obsessed with music TV at the time,” he said. “On one particular tape was the video for ‘Sonne’ by Rammstein, I’d never seen them before and it blew my mind. This video is a sort of homage to that, but with an added story about the gentrification of ice cream parlors.”

Metronomy Forever includes 17 new tracks and is currently available for pre-order. Mount explained of the album in a statement, “What happens is when you’re making music and you enter a world where you have achieved some sort of celebrity no matter how large or small you start to think about yourself in terms of legacy and what you’re going to leave behind and then you realize that’s limited to the interest people have in you. In the end I feel completely comfortable with it. The less importance you place in any art the more interesting it can become in a way…I’m making music, I’m going to do some concerts, I need to feed my children.”

To support the album, Metronomy will head out on a U.K. and European tour, which kicks off October 9th in Bordeaux, France. Tickets for the shows go on sale June 28th at 9 a.m.