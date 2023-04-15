fbpixel
Metro & Friends

Metro Boomin’s Action-Packed Coachella Set Included John Legend, Don Toliver, 21 Savage, Future, Diddy, and the Weeknd

The famed producer had hinted that he was planning an eventful Coachella set back in January
Metro Boomin and 21 Savage Getty Images for Coachella

Metro Boomin brought the star-studded energy of his Heroes & Villains album to Coachella. The legendary producer filled his set with massive names, including John Legend, Don Toliver, 21 Savage, Future, Diddy, and the Weeknd with Mike Dean on keys when he took the stage on Friday.

Metro, who’s known for having surprise guests during his sets, hinted at an eventful Coachella set in January, tweeting out, “Going to give you a real experience. Real legacy-defining moment otw🔥🔥🔥🔥,” also tweeting “Metro and friends 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫.”

The renowned producer, who in March reportedly sold a portion of his music catalog to Shamrock Capital for Nearly $70 million, has had a busy 2023 after last December’s Heroes and Villains release. On Monday, he released the video for “Too Many Nights,” a standout track from the project featuring Future and Don Tolliver. He’s previously released visuals for “Superhero” with Future and the “Creepin” remix that adds Diddy to the all-star cast of 21 Savage and Weeknd, who interpolates Mario Winans’ Bad Boy classic “I Don’t Wanna Know” on the track. He’s also teased an upcoming joint project with frequent collaborator J.I.D, letting his Instagram followers know that their album is “incredible” in a recent stories post. 

In April, the St. Louis producer used his curating talents by narrating an MLB Network Opening Day video. He hyped up the upcoming baseball season by noting, “You can’t beat this time of year. Everybody’s staring at 162. 162 chances to make that beautiful music you can’t get anywhere else. Play ball.”

