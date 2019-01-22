Metro Boomin and 21 Savage’s ’10 Freaky Girls’ Subverts Expectations In The NSFW Category

Welcome to ‘Will I Get Fired For This?,’ an occasionally recurring column in which staff writer Charles Holmes — whose duties include but are not limited to watching and writing about music videos — watches a new music video that he fears will get him fired. Read the previous entry for City Girls’s “Twerk,” featuring Cardi B, here.

January has been a very horny time for music videos. Part of that blame is likely due to the freezing temperatures. When the Fahrenheit goes down, the thirst levels go up. The latest culprit is Metro Boomin’s “10 Freaky Girls,” featuring 21 Savage. The title alone would suggest that it’s a prime candidate for the Rolling Stone column no one asked for, “Will I Get Fired For This?” Then Metro and 21 subvert expectations.

Their Zac Facts-directed visual is less “10 Freaky Girls” and more “10 Sensual Lingerie Models and Your Favorite Instagram Filter.” The latter is a tad anti-climactic, but still borderline NSFW. “10 Freaky Girls” begins with a woman standing in a liquor store. Metro Boomin plays harmonica in a dark room, while an unrelated woman bathes in giant marshmallows. The liquor store woman ends up ingesting what seems like some molly as Savage makes finger-gun motions at the camera. Overall, the most “taboo” portion is probably the marshmallow bathtub, which is more delicious than it is freaky. One aspect of its name the video makes sure to adhere to, is how many women are onscreen at any time. Throughout the visual, only 10 or fewer women appear — which is a dedication to the theme all music videos should aspire to.

In conclusion, I give Metro Boomin’s latest visual a 7.5 I Probably Won’t Get Fired For This out of 10.