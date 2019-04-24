×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Michael Jackson Musical Back on Track as Creators Wrestle With Bigger Issues Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Metric’s Emily Haines Dances Through Empty Buildings in ‘Risk’ Video

Track appears on indie-rock band’s 2018 LP, ‘Art of Doubt’

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Metric’s black-and-white clip follows vocalist Emily Haines as she sings straight into the camera — dancing, spinning and occasionally breaking out into air guitar. She drifts through barren rooms, past graffiti-lined walls and onto what looks like a desolate film set, before the camera pans down to a discarded leather jacket, key and scribbled-on piece of paper.

In a statement about the song, Haines noted that “Risk” “addresses the disorienting speed at which our connections are made and discarded, where our emotional survival depends on dexterous texting, and our ability to communicate collapses outside our devices.” She continued, “Self-sabotage, defensiveness and cynicism cause things to end before they begin, and the cycle repeats itself. But all is not lost: ‘There’s another way to leave the garden of Eden and I’m inclined to try.'”

Related

Metric Fight the Comfort of Nostalgia
Metric Preview New Album With Gritty 'Dark Saturday' Video

“Risk” appears on the quartet’s seventh LP, 2018’s Art of Doubt, along with the singles “Dark Saturday,” “Dressed to Suppress,” “Now or Never Now” and “Love You Back.” The band recently kicked off a Canadian arena tour that continues April 26th in Toronto, Ontario.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad