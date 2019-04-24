Metric’s Emily Haines Dances Through Empty Buildings in ‘Risk’ Video

Metric’s black-and-white clip follows vocalist Emily Haines as she sings straight into the camera — dancing, spinning and occasionally breaking out into air guitar. She drifts through barren rooms, past graffiti-lined walls and onto what looks like a desolate film set, before the camera pans down to a discarded leather jacket, key and scribbled-on piece of paper.

In a statement about the song, Haines noted that “Risk” “addresses the disorienting speed at which our connections are made and discarded, where our emotional survival depends on dexterous texting, and our ability to communicate collapses outside our devices.” She continued, “Self-sabotage, defensiveness and cynicism cause things to end before they begin, and the cycle repeats itself. But all is not lost: ‘There’s another way to leave the garden of Eden and I’m inclined to try.'”

“Risk” appears on the quartet’s seventh LP, 2018’s Art of Doubt, along with the singles “Dark Saturday,” “Dressed to Suppress,” “Now or Never Now” and “Love You Back.” The band recently kicked off a Canadian arena tour that continues April 26th in Toronto, Ontario.