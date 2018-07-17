Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Review: Electronic Experimentalist Lotic Finds Kinder, Gentler Chaos on ‘Power’ Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Metric Preview New Album With Gritty ‘Dark Saturday’ Video

Canadian outfit plots September release for as-yet-untitled record

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
metric new album

Metric unveiled a gritty new video for their new song "Dark Saturday" and announced the release date of their next album.

Justin Broadbent

Metric embark on a disjointed odyssey in the video for their new song, “Dark Saturday.” The track will appear on the group’s upcoming album that’s out September 21st via MMI/Crystal Math Music.

Longtime Metric collaborator Justin Broadbent directed the video, which was shot entirely on an iPhone X and makes use of the camera’s distinct vertical frame. The black-and-white clip comprises four different sequences, each one following a member of Metric wandering alone.

The disparate through empty bars and restaurants are punctuated by moments of synchrony, like when all the band members suddenly look up, or at the end when they seem to gather around a white car. However, when the camera pulls back, each member remains alone. In the final moment, singer Emily Haines is shown holding a postcard that reads “Wish you were here.”

Metric’s next record will follow their 2015 LP, Pagans in Vegas. The band recorded the album at their own Giant Studio in Toronto with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen. The as-yet-untitled album is available to pre-order via Metric’s website. A variety of merch bundles are available, including one with a limited edition “Dark Saturday” seven-inch flexi-disc vinyl.

Metric are currently opening for the Smashing Pumpkins on their “Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour,” which will run through early September.

In This Article: Metric

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad