Metric Preview New Album With Gritty ‘Dark Saturday’ Video

Metric embark on a disjointed odyssey in the video for their new song, “Dark Saturday.” The track will appear on the group’s upcoming album that’s out September 21st via MMI/Crystal Math Music.

Longtime Metric collaborator Justin Broadbent directed the video, which was shot entirely on an iPhone X and makes use of the camera’s distinct vertical frame. The black-and-white clip comprises four different sequences, each one following a member of Metric wandering alone.

The disparate through empty bars and restaurants are punctuated by moments of synchrony, like when all the band members suddenly look up, or at the end when they seem to gather around a white car. However, when the camera pulls back, each member remains alone. In the final moment, singer Emily Haines is shown holding a postcard that reads “Wish you were here.”

Metric’s next record will follow their 2015 LP, Pagans in Vegas. The band recorded the album at their own Giant Studio in Toronto with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen. The as-yet-untitled album is available to pre-order via Metric’s website. A variety of merch bundles are available, including one with a limited edition “Dark Saturday” seven-inch flexi-disc vinyl.

Metric are currently opening for the Smashing Pumpkins on their “Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour,” which will run through early September.