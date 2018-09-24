Metric Plan 2019 Tour in Support of New LP ‘Art of Doubt’

After spending the latter half of 2018 opening for the reunited Smashing Pumpkins, Metric will return to the road in 2019 for a tour in support of their just-released new album Art of Doubt.

The 27-date trek, a co-headliner venture with Mexican rock band Zoé, opens February 11th in Cleveland, Ohio and spends six weeks circling the U.S. before concluding March 25th in Detroit, Michigan.

July Talk will serve as special guest on the tour, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting September 29th. One dollar from every ticket will support GRID Alternatives and their work in making renewable energy technology and job training accessible to underserved communities.

Metric Tour Dates

February 11, 2019 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

February 13 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

February 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

February 15 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

February 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

February 21 – Richmond, VA @ The National

February 22 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

February 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

February 26 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

February 28 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

March 1 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

March 2 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

March 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

March 5 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

March 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

March 9 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

March 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

March 11 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

March 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

March 15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

March 16 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore

March 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

March 20 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

March 21 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

March 22 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

March 23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

March 25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore