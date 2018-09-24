Metric Plan 2019 Tour in Support of New LP ‘Art of Doubt’

After spending the latter half of 2018 opening for the reunited Smashing Pumpkins, Metric will return to the road in 2019 for a tour in support of their just-released new album Art of Doubt.
The 27-date trek, a co-headliner venture with Mexican rock band Zoé, opens February 11th in Cleveland, Ohio and spends six weeks circling the U.S. before concluding March 25th in Detroit, Michigan.
July Talk will serve as special guest on the tour, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting September 29th. One dollar from every ticket will support GRID Alternatives and their work in making renewable energy technology and job training accessible to underserved communities.
Metric Tour Dates
February 11, 2019 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
February 13 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
February 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
February 15 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore
February 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
February 21 – Richmond, VA @ The National
February 22 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
February 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
February 26 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
February 28 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
March 1 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
March 2 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
March 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
March 5 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
March 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
March 9 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
March 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
March 11 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
March 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
March 15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
March 16 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore
March 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
March 20 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
March 21 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
March 22 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
March 23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
March 25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
