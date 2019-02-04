Watch Metric’s Fan-Made ‘Love You Back’ Video

Metric compile social media clips of their fans singing “Love You Back” in the new video for the Art of Doubt track.

“The video for ‘Love You Back’ is performed by fans, each owning the song in their own way,” singer Emily Haynes said of the video. “It’s addictive to watch, like a version of Instagram in an alternate reality where people are way less concerned about crafting the perfect image of happiness and instead are just feeling it, and expressing it, for real, IRL.”

The black-and-white video features dozens of Metric fans from around the world lip-syncing and dancing along to “Love You Back,” with directors Kristina Fleischer and Jonny Sanders seamlessly stitching the social media-submitted clips together.

“’Love You Back’ is about making a decision to stop being miserable. We get trapped in past incarnations of ourselves and decide that nothing can ever change,” Haines added.

“I’ve been held in place with wire and lace and waltzed around the drain. In the tension between a very dull standard of conventional morality and an intense desire to break out of it, our fixed ideas of ourselves and fear of any negative outside perception keep holding us back. What we desperately want is to ditch all that and be free.”

To mark Valentine’s Day, Metric is offering a limited edition red-colored 7″ of “Love You Back” backed by “Die Happy.” The band will also embark on a North American tour in support of Art of Doubt in February.