Method Man Previews ‘Meth Lab II’ LP With Rattling Single ‘Wild Cats’

Method Man recruited Redman, Hanz On and Streetlife for a forceful new track titled “Wild Cats.” The song will appear on the rapper’s upcoming album, The Meth Lab II: The Lithium.

Method Man opens his latest release with an impressively dense verse, a lengthy series of rhymes all based around the same sounds — “city,” “sticky,” “fit me,” “acquit me,” “tipsy,” “shimmy” and more. The rapper delivers these lines in the calm, full tone that has distinguished him since he first emerged in the Wu-Tang Clan 25 years ago. As Method Man puts it, “I’m butter-slippery.”

The production from Lords of Brooklyn loops a needling electric guitar riff over a tumbling drum break. Before he begins rapping, Method Man stops to admire the beat: “That’s you make a song!” he says.

Method Man’s last album, The Meth Lab, came out in 2015. This is a rapper who loves sequels — see Tical, Tical 2000: Judgement Day and Tical 0: The Prequel, or Blackout! with Redman and Blackout! 2 — so it’s no surprise that his new full-length is titled The Meth Lab II. The album is due out December 11.