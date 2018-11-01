Rolling Stone
Method Man Previews ‘Meth Lab II’ LP With Rattling Single ‘Wild Cats’

Rapper’s new album is due out in December

Method Man

Method Man is preparing to release 'The Meth Lab II: The Lithium.'

Method Man recruited Redman, Hanz On and Streetlife for a forceful new track titled “Wild Cats.” The song will appear on the rapper’s upcoming album, The Meth Lab II: The Lithium.

Method Man opens his latest release with an impressively dense verse, a lengthy series of rhymes all based around the same sounds — “city,” “sticky,” “fit me,” “acquit me,” “tipsy,” “shimmy” and more. The rapper delivers these lines in the calm, full tone that has distinguished him since he first emerged in the Wu-Tang Clan 25 years ago. As Method Man puts it, “I’m butter-slippery.”

The production from Lords of Brooklyn loops a needling electric guitar riff over a tumbling drum break. Before he begins rapping, Method Man stops to admire the beat: “That’s you make a song!” he says.

Method Man’s last album, The Meth Lab, came out in 2015. This is a rapper who loves sequels — see Tical, Tical 2000: Judgement Day and Tical 0: The Prequel, or Blackout! with Redman and Blackout! 2 — so it’s no surprise that his new full-length is titled The Meth Lab II. The album is due out December 11.

In This Article: Hip Hop, Method Man, Wu-Tang Clan

