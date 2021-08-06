 Method Man Launches Comic Series in His First Ever NFT - Rolling Stone
Method Man Launches Comic Series in His First-Ever NFT

Tical World NFT includes exclusive artwork, an unreleased song from the rapper

method man comics nft

Method Man performs onstage during the 2021 Staten Island Peace & Unity Festival at Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Gardens on July 10, 2021 in New York City.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Method Man is launching his own comics universe, titled Tical World, via NFT. The first installment of the rapper’s anthology series, “Part 1: The Origin,” features original characters, animations, artwork, apparel, and unreleased music available for sale as NFTs.

This includes a Killa Beez-inspired original artwork signed by Method Man and New York artist Alex Smetsky; a 3D-enabled digital animation depicting the origin story of Tical World; an unreleased audio recording with music and lyrics by Method Man; the sole copies of the first artistic renderings of the Tical World characters; and a gold VIP card for Tical Athletics, Method Man’s athleisure line. Tical World also represents the first “community owned crypto-characters” to use Flow Blockchain, developed by Dapper Labs and secured by the patented TuneGo vault.

method man tical

One of the exclusive characters from Method Man’s ‘Tical World.’

Courtesy of EL Mannes

The comic series is only the latest comics-related project from Method Man, who currently hosts a weekly Marvel podcast, Marvel/Method. Earlier this summer, he took the stage at the 2021 BET Awards with Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes and Griselda to pay tribute to DMX. He also teamed up with the duo Jones Ink for a new single, “Day Ones,” marking his second collaborative single of 2021 after “Story of My Life” with Street Life in February.

