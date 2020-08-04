Method Man Plays Defense Lawyer in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Trailer

Method Man stars as a high-powered — and high-priced — defense lawyer in the new Starz series Power Book II: Ghost, which dropped its first trailer on Tuesday. The series premieres Sunday, September 6th on the platform.

In the Power sequel — picking up immediately where the first series left off — Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) grapples with the death of his father and the incarceration of his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), who faces charges for the murder her son committed. At the rigorous Ivy League university that he attends, Tariq balances schoolwork with drug dealing and hustling in order to afford the services of David MacLean (Cliff “Method Man” Smith), a defense lawyer who charges $500,000 just to have a conversation. As Tariq becomes further entangled in crime, he gets involved with a powerful family led by Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige), and the life that his own father suffered through becomes harder and harder to rise above.

The cast of Power Book II: Ghost, produced by Lionsgate, also includes Gianni Paolo, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Melanie Liburd, Justin Marcel McManus, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray and LaToya Tonodeo. The show was executive produced by series creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and 50 Cent through his G-Unit Film and Television.