Method Man Links Up With Rap Duo Jones Ink for New Song ‘Day Ones’

Method Man has hopped on a new track with Massachusetts rap duo Jones Ink titled “Day Ones.”

The track is a punchy, at times poignant ode to the power of life-long friendships: “I gotta know who’s gonna ride with me?” goes the hook, “I’m taking off, who’s tryna fly with me?/No time for fake ones, I roll with my day ones.”

“Day Ones” arrives with an accompanying video, directed by Viso of Secret Society Films, that pairs footage of Method Man and Jones Ink performing the cut with a complementary narrative sequence. The story follows three kids as they do what they can to survive, shoplifting ramen noodles from bodegas, tussling with bullies, and eventually saving enough money to reclaim the home they were evicted from.

“Day Ones” marks Method Man’s second collaborative single of 2021, following “Story of My Life,” which he released with Street Life in February. The rapper also released a handful of collaborations last year, including “Lemon” with Conway the Machine and a remix of Gang Starr’s “Bad Name,” which also featured Redman. Method Man’s also stayed busy with his acting work, recently appearing in the TV show Power Book II: Ghost, and the Idris Elba film, Concrete Cowboy.